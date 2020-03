March 4 (Reuters) - Pennant Group Inc:

* PENNANT REPORTS FISCAL YEAR 2019 AND FOURTH QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.14

* TOTAL REVENUE IS ANTICIPATED TO BE IN RANGE OF $376 MILLION TO $386 MILLION FOR FY 2020

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.16