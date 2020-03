BRIEF-Pennant International Sees Delay In Contract Awards Due To COVID-19

March 25 (Reuters) - Pennant International Group PLC :

* COVID-19 UPDATE

* FIRST IS CHALLENGE OF HOLDING REVIEW EVENTS WITH CUSTOMERS

* IF REVIEW CANNOT BE HELD DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS, CASH AND REVENUE ASSOCIATED WITH COMPLETION OF MILESTONE MAY BE DELAYED

* EXPECTED CONTRACT AWARDS ARE CONSEQUENTLY DELAYED UNTIL PANDEMIC HAS ABATED

* HAVE ALREADY UTILISED UK GOVERNMENT’S CORONAVIRUS JOB RETENTION SCHEME

* ALSO INVESTIGATING OTHER POTENTIAL FINANCIAL OPTIONS, INCLUDING CORONAVIRUS BUSINESS INTERRUPTION LOAN SCHEME

* PROVIDING FORWARD GUIDANCE IS EXTREMELY DIFFICULT BUT BOARD WILL BE KEEPING SITUATION UNDER VERY CLOSE REVIEW

* INTENDS TO ANNOUNCE PRELIMINARY RESULTS FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019 ON MONDAY 20 APRIL