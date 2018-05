May 10 (Reuters) - PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd :

* PENNANTPARK FLOATING RATE CAPITAL LTD. ANNOUNCES FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

* Q2 SALES AND REPAYMENTS OF INVESTMENTS OF $46.6 MILLION

* Q2 REVENUE VIEW $16.3 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S