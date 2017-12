Dec 5 (Reuters) - Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd :

* PENNANTPARK FLOATING RATE CAPITAL LTD. UPSIZES CREDIT FACILITY TO $405 MILLION

* PENNANTPARK FLOATING RATE CAPITAL LTD - INCREASED SIZE OF ITS MULTI-CURRENCY, SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY FROM $380 MILLION TO $405 MILLION

* PENNANTPARK FLOATING RATE CAPITAL LTD - ALL OTHER TERMS OF CREDIT FACILITY, INCLUDING INTEREST RATE OF LIBOR PLUS 200 BASIS POINTS, REMAIN UNCHANGED