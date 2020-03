March 30 (Reuters) - Pennon Group PLC:

* PENNON GROUP PLC - FULL YEAR 2019/20 TRADING STATEMENT

* PENNON GROUP PLC - GROUP PERFORMANCE FOR 2019/20 IN-LINE WITH MANAGEMENT EXPECTATIONS

* PENNON GROUP PLC - WELL POSITIONED WITH STRONG FUNDING AND LIQUIDITY TO WEATHER CURRENT UNCERTAINTY AS A RESULT OF COVID-19

* PENNON GROUP PLC - REVENUE FOR 2019/20 HAS REDUCED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: