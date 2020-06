BRIEF-Pennon Posts FY Group & Viridor Underlying PBT Of £287.6 Mln And Continuing PBT Of £183 Mln

June 4 (Reuters) - Pennon Group PLC:

* FY GROUP AND VIRIDOR UNDERLYING PRETAX PROFIT ROSE 2.6 PERCENT TO 287.6 MILLION STG

* FY CONTINUING GROUP PROFIT BEFORE TAX REDUCES BY £8.7 MILLION FROM £191.7 MILLION TO £183.0 MILLION

* PENNON - FINANCIAL IMPACTS FOR 2019/20 FOCUSED ON EXPECTED CREDIT LOSSES (ECL) - RELATED TO CUSTOMER DEBT - PROVISION OF £9.0 MILLION ACROSS GROUP

* SALE OF VIRIDOR ON TRACK FOR EARLY SUMMER COMPLETION

* FY CONTINUING GROUP REVENUE UP MARGINALLY, FROM £632.6 MILLION TO £636.7 MILLION

* FY DIVIDEND PER SHARE UP +6.6% TO 43.77P.

* IMPACT FOR 2020/21 - ASSUMES A THREE MONTH LOCKDOWN WITH RAMP-UP OVER REMAINING YEAR

* PENNON WATER SERVICES NOT REQUIRING DEFERRAL OF WHOLESALE PAYMENTS AT THIS STAGE