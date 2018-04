April 20 (Reuters) - Penns Woods Bancorp Inc:

* PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* SAYS REPURCHASE PLAN IS FOR AN ADDITIONAL YEAR ENDING APRIL 30, 2019

* SAYS REPURCHASE PLAN ALLOWS FOR REPURCHASE OF UP TO 482,000 SHARES