April 19 (Reuters) - Penns Woods Bancorp Inc:

* PENNS WOODS BANCORP, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.68

* TOTAL ASSETS INCREASED $126.0 MILLION TO $1.5 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO MARCH 31, 2017

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $11.2 MILLION VERSUS $10.3 MILLION