May 2 (Reuters) - PENNSYLVANIA AMERICAN WATER :

* PENNSYLVANIA AMERICAN WATER ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE SADSBURY TOWNSHIP’S WASTEWATER SYSTEM

* PENNSYLVANIA AMERICAN WATER - TOTAL VALUE OF TRANSACTION IS APPROXIMATELY $9.25 MILLION

* PENNSYLVANIA AMERICAN WATER SAYS THERE WILL BE NO IMMEDIATE CHANGE TO CUSTOMERS' WASTEWATER RATES