FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Pennymac financial says co through two of its controlled subsidiaries entered into a master repurchase agreement​
Sections
Featured
Nuclear strategists call for bold move: scrap ICBM arsenal
Special Reports
Nuclear strategists call for bold move: scrap ICBM arsenal
The resignation – and return – of Lebanon's Hariri
Reuters Backstory
The resignation – and return – of Lebanon's Hariri
Bond fund investors stirred, but not shaken
Exchange-traded funds
Bond fund investors stirred, but not shaken
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 22, 2017 / 10:33 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Pennymac financial says co through two of its controlled subsidiaries entered into a master repurchase agreement​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Pennymac Financial Services Inc

* Pennymac Financial Services Inc - ‍On November 17, co through two of its controlled subsidiaries entered into a master repurchase agreement​

* Pennymac Financial Services says ‍repurchase agreement in an aggregate principal amount of up to $200 million, of which $100 million is committed - SEC Filing​

* Pennymac Financial Services Inc - ‍Repurchase agreement will be used to fund newly originated mortgage loans​

* Pennymac Financial Services - ‍Scheduled maturity date of repurchase agreement is Nov 16, 2018, and obligations of please are fully guaranteed by PNMAC​

* Pennymac Financial Services Inc - ‍Mortgage loans are serviced by please​ Source text: [bit.ly/2zuFCS6] Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.