* PENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICES INC SAYS CEO DAVID A. SPECTOR’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $6 MILLION VERSUS $5.4 MILLION IN 2016 – SEC FILING

* PENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICES INC SAYS CHAIRMAN STANFORD L. KURLAND'S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $9.5 MILLION VERSUS $9.1 MILLION IN 2016 – SEC FILING