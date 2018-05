May 18 (Reuters) - PennyMac Financial Services Inc:

* PENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICES - ON MAY 14, CO THROUGH UNIT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED & RESTATED MASTER REPURCHASE AGREEMENT, DATED MARCH 3, 2017

* PENNYMAC FINANCIAL SERVICES SAYS UNDER AMENDMENT TERMS COMMITTED AMOUNT RAISED TO $350 MILLION & UNCOMMITTED AMOUNT DECREASED TO $350 MILLION - SEC FILING Source bit.ly/2KAnDuG Further company coverage: