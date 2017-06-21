FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust enters into amendments to financing arrangements with Barclays Bank
June 21, 2017 / 8:53 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust enters into amendments to financing arrangements with Barclays Bank

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust -

* Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust - on June 16, co through its units entered into four amendments to financing arrangements with Barclays Bank Plc​

* Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust - ‍pursuant to terms of repurchase agreement, PMC may sell, and later repurchase, newly originated mortgage loans​

* Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust -‍repurchase agreement is used to fund newly originated mortgage loans that are purchased from correspondent lenders by pmc

* Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust - ‍maximum aggregate purchase price provided for in repurchase agreement is currently $600 million as result of temporary increase​

* Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust - ‍under terms of repurchase amendment, committed amount was decreased from $220 million to $170 million​ Source text: (bit.ly/2sUTwJC) Further company coverage:

