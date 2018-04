April 23 (Reuters) - PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust :

* ANNOUNCES ISSUANCE OF TERM NOTES SECURED BY FANNIE MAE MSRS AND ESS

* PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF SECURED TERM NOTES IN TOTAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $450 MILLION TO BE ISSUED BY INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY

* SECURED TERM NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 25, 2023

* SECURED TERM NOTES ARE COLLATERALIZED BY FANNIE MAE MORTGAGE SERVICING RIGHTS & EXCESS SERVICING SPREAD RELATED TO SUCH MSRS