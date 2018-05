May 3 (Reuters) - PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust :

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.35

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.30 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $75.7 MILLION, DOWN 19 PERCENT FROM PRIOR QUARTER

* BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OF $20.24 AT MARCH 31, 2018, UP FROM $20.13 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017