Sept 27 (Reuters) - PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

* PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust - Marianne Sullivan, previously at the federal national mortgage association, joined co’s board of trustees effective September 26, 2017

* PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust - ‍board approved an increase in size of board from eight to nine trustees​ Source text: (bit.ly/2xK3sY8) Further company coverage: