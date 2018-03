March 7 (Reuters) -

* PENSION INSURANCE CORP - UNDERLYING OPERATING PROFIT OF £195 MILLION (2016: £177 MILLION)​

* PENSION INSURANCE CORP - PRE-TAX PROFIT OF 391 MILLION STG (2016: 276 MILLION)​

* PENSION INSURANCE CORP - NEW PENSION INSURANCE BUSINESS OF 3.7 BILLION STG OF PREMIUMS (2016 2.6 BILLION)​ Source text for Eikon: