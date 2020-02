BRIEF-Pension Insurance Corporation Insures 1 Bln Stg Of Co-Op Pension Liabilities

Feb 19 (Reuters) -

* PENSION INSURANCE CORPORATION INSURES 1 BILLION STG OF CO-OP PENSION LIABILITIES

* BUY-IN WITH THE TRUSTEE OF THE CO-OPERATIVE PENSION SCHEME GUARANTEES THE BENEFITS OF AROUND 7,000 SCHEME MEMBERS IN THE CO-OP SECTION OF THE SCHEME

* THE TRANSACTION WAS LED BY AON, WITH THE TRUSTEE RECEIVING LEGAL ADVICE FROM LINKLATERS AND INVESTMENT ADVICE FROM MERCER. PIC WAS ADVISED BY HERBERT SMITH FREEHILLS