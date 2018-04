BRIEF-Pentagon And Lockheed Martin Finalize 2018 F-35 Sustainment Contract To Enhance Readiness And Reduce Costs

April 30 (Reuters) - Lockheed Martin Corp:

* PENTAGON AND LOCKHEED MARTIN FINALIZE 2018 F-35 SUSTAINMENT CONTRACT TO ENHANCE READINESS AND REDUCE COSTS

* LOCKHEED MARTIN AERONAUTICS COMPANY - THE F-35 JOINT PROGRAM OFFICE HAS AWARDED LOCKHEED MARTIN INDUSTRY TEAM A $1.4 BILLION SUSTAINMENT CONTRACT

* LOCKHEED MARTIN AERONAUTICS COMPANY - THE 2018 ANNUALIZED SUSTAINMENT CONTRACT WILL COVER SUSTAINMENT SERVICES THROUGH APRIL 30, 2019

* LOCKHEED MARTIN AERONAUTICS COMPANY - $1.4 BILLION SUSTAINMENT CONTRACT IS TO SUPPORT OPERATIONS FOR F-35 FLEET AROUND GLOBE