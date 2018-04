BRIEF-Pentair PLC Reports Q1 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.88

April 19 (Reuters) - Pentair PLC:

* REG- PENTAIR REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 SALES $1.3 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.25 BILLION

* SEES Q2 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.44 TO $0.46 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.75 TO $1.80 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3 TO 4 PERCENT

* IS TARGETING TO DELIVER FULL YEAR FREE CASH FLOW OF APPROXIMATELY 100 PERCENT OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME

* NVENT ELECTRIC PLC, ELECTRICAL BUSINESS THAT IS EXPECTED TO BE SPUN OFF ON APRIL 30, 2018, PROVIDED 2018 GUIDANCE

* FULL YEAR AND Q2 2018 OUTLOOK REFLECTS ANTICIPATED SEPARATION OF ELECTRICAL BUSINESS ON APRIL 30, 2018

* NVENT PROVIDES 2018 GAAP EPS GUIDANCE AT A RANGE OF $1.38 TO $1.48 AND, ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS, AT A RANGE OF $1.70 TO $1.80

* NVENT INTRODUCES Q2 2018 GAAP EPS GUIDANCE OF $0.33 TO $0.36 AND, ON AN ADJUSTED EPS BASIS, OF $0.41 TO $0.44

* SEES Q2 ADJUSTED EPS OF $0.67 TO $0.69

* SEES Q2 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.33 TO $0.36 FOR NVENT

* SEES Q2 SALES UP 3 TO 5 PERCENT FOR NVENT