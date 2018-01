BRIEF-Pentair Reports Q4 GAAP EPS Of $1.11

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Pentair Plc:

* REG-PENTAIR REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.93

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.11 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.1 BILLION

* Q4 SALES $1.3 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.24 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.93 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ABOUT $3.57

* SEES Q1 REVENUE ABOUT $1.26 BILLION

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.11

* SEES Q1 REVENUE UP ABOUT 6 PERCENT

* AS A RESULT OF ENACTMENT OF U.S. TAX REFORM LEGISLATION, CO RECORDED A PROVISIONAL TAX BENEFIT OF $85 MILLION IN Q4

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.93, REVENUE VIEW $5.08 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q1 2018 GAAP EPS AT A RANGE OF $0.70 TO $0.72

* SEES Q1 2018 ‍ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE AT A RANGE OF $0.81 TO $0.83 ​

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.82 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF APPROXIMATELY $4.00

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF APPROXIMATELY $4.00

* EXPECTS TO DELIVER FULL YEAR 2018 FREE CASH FLOW OF ABOUT 100 PERCENT OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME​