BRIEF-Pentair Says Nvent Finance Entered Into Credit Agreement ​

March 26 (Reuters) - Pentair Plc:

* PENTAIR - ‍ NVENT FINANCE ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR A FIVE-YEAR $200.0 MILLION TERM LOAN FACILITY AND A FIVE-YEAR $600.0 MILLION SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY​

* PENTAIR SAYS ‍NVENT FINANCE WILL HAVE OPTION TO REQUEST TO INCREASE REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BY UP TO $300.0 MILLION- SEC FILING​

* PENTAIR PLC - ‍NVENT EXPECTS THAT NVENT FINANCE WILL HAVE $200.0 MILLION OF BORROWINGS UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY​

* PENTAIR PLC - ‍NVENT EXPECTS THAT NVENT FINANCE WILL HAVE NO BORROWINGS UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AT TIME OF SEPARATION​