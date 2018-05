May 23 (Reuters) - PentaNova Energy Corp:

* ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 OPERATING & FINANCIAL RESULTS

* QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE, BASIC & DILUTED $0.01

* QTRLY NET OIL AND NATURAL GAS REVENUE $2.27 MILLION VERSUS $1.90 MILLION