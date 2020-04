April 24 (Reuters) - Penumbra Inc:

* PENUMBRA INC - ON APRIL 24, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT

* PENUMBRA INC - CREDIT AGREEMENT IS SECURED AND PROVIDES FOR UP TO $100 MILLION IN AVAILABLE REVOLVING BORROWING CAPACITY

* PENUMBRA INC - CREDIT AGREEMENT HAS AN OPTION, FOR CO TO INCREASE BORROWING CAPACITY TO UP TO $150 MILLION, AND MATURES ON APRIL 23, 2021