May 7 (Reuters) - Penumbra Inc:

* PENUMBRA, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE $137.3 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $136.3 MILLION

* AS OF MARCH 31, 2020, CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE INVESTMENTS TOTALED $168.2 MILLION

* CANNOT RELIABLY ESTIMATE FUTURE IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL RESULTS

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.00

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.13 — REFINITIV IBES DATA