April 6 (Reuters) - Penumbra Inc:

* SEES Q1 2020 REVENUE $137 MILLION TO $137.3 MILLION

* WITHDRAWS PRIOR ANNUAL REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR 2020 DUE TO COVID-19 IMPACT

* IN QUARTER, CO BEGAN TO OBSERVE MORE NOTABLE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON BUSINESS TRENDS IN MARCH DUE TO COVID-19.

* DOES EXPECT IMPACT OF COVID-19 COULD BE MORE SIGNIFICANT IN SHORT TERM.

* MORE THAN TWENTY SENIOR EXECUTIVES HAVE VOLUNTARILY TAKEN SUBSTANTIAL TEMPORARY SALARY REDUCTIONS.

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $140.9 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA