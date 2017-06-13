FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Penumbra's voluntary field removal of its 3D revascularization devices will not impact its revenue guidance
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 13, 2017 / 12:43 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Penumbra's voluntary field removal of its 3D revascularization devices will not impact its revenue guidance

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - Penumbra Inc-

* On June 9, co initiated a voluntary field removal of four lots of its 3D revascularization devices - SEC filing

* Voluntary field removal was based on company's identification of an issue involving a raw material component of the devices

* Penumbra Inc - does not currently expect that this voluntary action will have material impact on its previously issued revenue guidance - sec filing

* The four lots of its 3d revascularization devices were distributed between May 15, 2017 and June 7, 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2thb52M) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.