People Corp:

* PEOPLE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF LANE QUINN BENEFIT CONSULTANTS

* PEOPLE CORP - AGREED TO PURCHASE SHARES OF LANE QUINN AND RELATED ENTITIES FOR $20 MILLION

* PEOPLE CORP - CASH PORTION OF PURCHASE PRICE WILL BE FUNDED THROUGH DRAWING ON ACQUISITION REVOLVER COMPONENT OF EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES