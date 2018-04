April 25 (Reuters) - Peoples Financial Services Corp :

* PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.79

* PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES - TAX-EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME FOR 3 MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31 WAS UP $942 THOUSAND TO $17.6 MILLION FROM $16.7 MILLION IN 2017