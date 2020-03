March 13 (Reuters) - People’s Insurance Company Group of China Ltd:

* AGGREGATE PREMIUMS INCOME FROM PICC PROPERTY AND CASUALTY CO FOR FROM 1 JAN TO 29 FEB RMB75,021 MILLION

* AGGREGATE PREMIUMS INCOME OF PICC LIFE INSURANCE CO FROM 1 JAN TO 29 FEB WAS RMB42,247 MILLION

* AGGREGATE PREMIUMS INCOME FOR 1 JAN TO 29 FEB FROM PICC HEALTH INSURANCE RMB6,893 MILLION