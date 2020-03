BRIEF-People's Insurance Company Group Of China Posts FY Profit Attributable RMB22,135 Mln

March 27 (Reuters) - People’s Insurance Company Group of China Ltd:

* FY NET EARNED PREMIUMS RMB 501,508 MILLION VERSUS RMB 455,347 MILLION

* FINAL DIVIDEND OF RMB11.60 CENTS PER SHARE HAS BEEN PROPOSED

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB22,135 MILLION VERSUS RMB12,912 MILLION

* OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 HAD IMPACT ON OPERATION OF GROUP’S CUSTOMERS, ASSOCIATES, JV & INVESTEES

* COVID-19 OUTBREAK MIGHT NEGATIVELY AFFECT GROUP’S INSURANCE RISK AND INVESTMENT QUALITY AND YIELD

* IMPACT OF COVID-19 IS NOT MATERIAL TO GROUP’S FINANCIAL POSITION IN 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: