April 16 (Reuters) - People’s Insurance Company Group of China Ltd:

* AGGREGATE PREMIUMS INCOME FROM PICC LIFE INSURANCE CO LTD FROM 1 JAN TO 31 MARCH RMB53,579 MILLION

* JAN -MARCH AGGREGATE PREMIUMS INCOME OF PICC PROPERTY AND CASUALTY COMPANY RMB127,643 MILLION

* AGGREGATE PREMIUMS INCOME FROM PICC HEALTH INSURANCE CO LTD FROM 1 JAN TO 31 MARCH RMB12,548 MILLION