July 9 (Reuters) - People’s Insurance Company Group of China Ltd:

* NATIONAL COUNCIL FOR SOCIAL SECURITY FUND OF CHINA TOLD CO IT PLANS TO SELL DOWN SOME UNRESTRICTED A-SHARES

* NSSF PLANS TO SELL DOWN NOT EXCEEDING 884.5 MILLION UNRESTRICTED A SHARES OF CO

* SHAREHOLDING REDUCTION PLAN IS NSSF’S REGULAR INVESTMENT BUSINESS ARRANGEMENT

* SHAREHOLDING REDUCTION PLAN, TRANSFER OF STATE-OWNED CAPITAL ARE INDEPENDENT TASKS, UNRELATED TO EACH OTHER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: