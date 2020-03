March 23 (Reuters) - PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd :

* PICC PROPERTY AND CASUALTY ISSUED CAPITAL SUPPLEMENTARY BONDS OF RMB8 BILLION ON 23 MARCH

* PEOPLE'S INSURANCE COMPANY GROUP OF CHINA - TERM OF CAPITAL SUPPLEMENTARY BONDS IS 10 YRS, COUPON RATE 3.59% PER ANNUM FOR FIRST 5 YRS