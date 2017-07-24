FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-People's Insurance Group Of China Co calls egm to consider election of Xie Yiqun as executive director to serve second session of board
July 24, 2017 / 8:43 AM / 22 days ago

BRIEF-People's Insurance Group Of China Co calls egm to consider election of Xie Yiqun as executive director to serve second session of board

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - People's Insurance Group Of China Co Ltd

* Calls egm to consider and approve election of xie yiqun as an executive director to serve second session of board of co

* Calls egm to consider and approve election of xiao xuefeng as a non-executive director to serve second session of board of co

* Calls egm to consider and approve election of tang zhigang as an executive director to serve second session of board of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

