March 23 (Reuters) - People’s Insurance Group Of China Co Ltd:

* FY ‍ NET EARNED PREMIUMS RMB434,977 MILLION VERSUS RMB 396,870 MILLION​

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB16,099 MILLION VERSUS RMB14,245 MILLION

* FINAL DIVIDEND FOR YEAR ENDED DEC. 31 OF RMB3.94 CENT PER SHARE PROPOSED