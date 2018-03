March 20 (Reuters) - People’s Insurance Group Of China Co Ltd:

* ‍AGGREGATE PREMIUMS INCOME PICC LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED FOR JAN TO FEB RMB44,583 MILLION​

* ‍AGGREGATE PREMIUMS INCOME FROM PICC PROPERTY AND CASUALTY CO LTD FROM JAN TO FEB RMB63,808 MILLION​

* ‍AGGREGATE PREMIUMS INCOME OF PICC HEALTH INSURANCE CO FOR JAN TO FEB WERE RMB3,937 MILLION​