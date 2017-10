Oct 30 (Reuters) - People’s Insurance Group Of China Co Ltd :

* 9-month net profit for PICC Property and Casualty Co RMB17.70 billion; 9-month net profit for Picc Health Insurance RMB 21 million ‍​

* 9-month net profit for PICC Life Insurance Company RMB 1.04 bln‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: