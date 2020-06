June 23 (Reuters) - Pepco Group:

* PEPCO GROUP - H1 REVENUE 1,912 MILLION EUROS; EBIT 116 MILLION EUROS

* PEPCO GROUP - GROUP IS IN ADVANCED DISCUSSIONS TO SECURE FURTHER COMMITTED CASH FACILITIES OF €100M

* PEPCO - OPERATING COST REDUCTION CONTINUES IN POUNDLAND LED BY SUCCESSFUL LEASE RENEGOTIATIONS IN 76 STORES

* PEPCO - REVENUE RETURNING TO PRE-COVID LEVELS WITH 99% OF GROUP STORES NOW TRADING, ALTHOUGH LFLS REMAIN NEGATIVE