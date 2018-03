BRIEF-Pepees Prelim. FY Net Profit down at 13.4 Mln Zlotys

March 16 (Reuters) - Pepees SA:

* PRELIM. FY NET PROFIT 13.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 17.6 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* PRELIM. FY REVENUE 224.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 185.7 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* PRELIM. FY OPERATING. PROFIT 21.9 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 23.6 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* DESPITE HIGHER REVENUE., NET PROFIT LOWER YOY DUE TO WRITE-DOWNS, HIGHER LABOUR AND ENERGY COST

* TO RECOGNISE IN CO FY RESULTS IMPAIRMENT IN AMOUNT OF 4.3 MILLION ZLOTYS REGARDING LOSS VALUE OF UNIT, CHP ENERGIA

* TO RECOGNISE IN CO STAND-ALONE FY RESULTS WRITE-DOWN OF RECEIVABLES, DOWN PAYMENTS IN CHP ENERGIA IN AMOUNT OF 3.5 MILLION ZLOTYS

* BOTH WRITE-DOWNS ARE NON-CASH ONES AND WILL NOT AFFECT CO'S LIQUIDITY AND OPERATIONAL ACTICITY