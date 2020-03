BRIEF-Pepkor Says Impact Of Coronavirus Has Not Been Significant On Group Sales Year-To- Date

March 11 (Reuters) - Pepkor Holdings Ltd:

* JSE: PPH - COMMENTARY ON RECENT TRADING AND THE IMPACT OF THE CORONAVIRUS

* PEPKOR HOLDINGS LTD - CONSUMERS HAVE REMAINED UNDER FINANCIAL PRESSURE IN CURRENT ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT AND TRADING REMAINS VOLATILE.

* PEPKOR HOLDINGS LTD - WEAKER TRADING IN FEBRUARY

* PEPKOR - TRADING DURING JANUARY WAS STRONGER IN BOTH PEP AND ACKERMANS

* PEPKOR HOLDINGS LTD - TRADING IN BOTH JD GROUP AND BUILDING COMPANY WAS WEAKER DURING JANUARY AND FEBRUARY

* PEPKOR HOLDINGS LTD - IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) HAS NOT BEEN SIGNIFICANT ON GROUP SALES YEAR-TO- DATE

* PEPKOR HOLDINGS LTD - CORONAVIRUS WILL UNDOUBTEDLY HAVE AN IMPACT ON SECOND HALF OF CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR

* PEPKOR - MOST OF CO’S RETAIL BRANDS SOURCE PRODUCTS FROM CHINA AND INTERRUPTIONS IN PRODUCTION WILL LEAD TO TEMPORARY SHORTAGES ON CERTAIN STOCK ITEMS

* PEPKOR - CERTAINTY ON EXACT IMPACT OF VIRUS WILL ONLY BECOME CLEAR ONCE MOST FACTORIES RESUME NORMALISED PRODUCTION LEVELS

* PEPKOR HOLDINGS LTD - YEAR-TO-DATE PERFORMANCE LARGELY IN LINE WITH THAT WHAT WAS REPORTED DURING Q1.

* PEPKOR - HIGH UNIT PRICES AND CHALLENGES IN CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY CONTINUE TO IMPACT ON JD GROUP AND THE BUILDING COMPANY DIVISIONS.

* PEPKOR - EXPECTS INTERRUPTIONS TO PRODUCT AVAILABILITY; OPTIMISTIC CUSTOMER SERVICE LEVELS IN RETAIL BRANDS TO BE MAINTAINED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: