BRIEF-PepsiCo announces long-term partnership with Washington Redskins

July 25 (Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc:

* Says Washington redskins & co announce long-term partnership making co official & exclusive non-alcoholic beverage, snack provider for team, FedExField

* Says co will also be presenting partner of Redskins 2017 season

* Says co gains exclusive selling, dispensing and serving rights at FedEx field beginning August 2017

* Says co to have exclusive marketing rights to Redskins, mobile,TV,digital assets,in-stadium signage, local media, retail promotional opportunities