BRIEF-PepsiCo CEO on conf call- There was a marked slowdown in convenience store channel in Q3
#Market News
October 4, 2017 / 1:05 PM / in 16 days

BRIEF-PepsiCo CEO on conf call- There was a marked slowdown in convenience store channel in Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Pepsico Inc

* CEO on conf call- there was a marked slowdown in the c store channel in Q3

* CEO on conf call- Gatorade, which accounts for approximately 1/5 of our Q3 volume , declined

* CEO - drove 6% net revenue growth for cheetos brand in q3 with new products, such as Cheetos, Jalapeño Cheetos and our Simply line and Mac And Cheetos

* CEO - in Latin America, continue to see very challenging macroeconomic conditions and geopolitical instability, which dampened consumer spending

* This year, our e-commerce retail sales are projected to be up 80% in the United States and nearly double in China

* CEO - “when you start getting into this competitive battle of more and more promotions, we’ve been there, done that, i don’t think that is a way to create long term strong businesses.”

* CEO - “ ownership of the bottling business is going to make a huge difference” Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan)

