BRIEF-PepsiCo Q1 Core EPS $0.96

April 26 (Reuters) - PepsiCo:

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.94; QTRLY CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.96; QTRLY NET REVENUE $12.56 BILLION, UP 4 PERCENT

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.93, REVENUE VIEW $12.40 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* CONTINUED TO FACE CHALLENGES IN NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES IN Q1, BUT SECTOR HAD SEQUENTIAL IMPROVEMENT IN TOP LINE MOMENTUM SINCE Q4

* SEES 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH TO BE AT LEAST IN LINE WITH 2017 GROWTH RATE OF 2.3 PERCENT

* SEES 2018 CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.70

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $5.71, REVENUE VIEW $65.39 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES ABOUT $9 BILLION IN CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES AND FREE CASH FLOW OF ABOUT $6 BILLION IN 2018

* SEES TOTAL CASH RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS OF ABOUT $7 BILLION IN 2018

* TOTAL DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $5 BILLION & SHARE BUYBACKS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $2 BILLION IN 2018

* “COMPETITIVELY WE RECOGNIZE THE NEED TO STEP UP INVESTMENTS IN CORE CARBONATED SOFT DRINKS”, WHICH CO INTENDS TO DO

* EXPECT TO RECORD ADDITIONAL PROVISIONAL TRANSITION TAX EXPENSE IN Q2 OF ABOUT $700 MILLION - $800 MILLION