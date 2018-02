BRIEF-PepsiCo Reports Quarterly Net Revenue of $19.53 Bln

Feb 13 (Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc:

* QUARTERLY NET REVENUE $19,526 MILLION VERSUS $19,515 MILLION

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $19.39 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FOR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS FULL-YEAR ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH TO BE AT LEAST IN LINE WITH THE 2017 GROWTH RATE

* ANNOUNCED 15 PERCENT INCREASE IN ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND PER SHARE BEGINNING WITH JUNE 2018 PAYMENT

* FOR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $5.70

* QUARTERLY ORGANIC REVENUE GREW 2.3 PERCENT

* FOR 2018, EXPECTS BENEFIT OF TCJ ACT TO BE "SUBSTANTIALLY REINVESTED IN INITIATIVES TO BENEFIT" CO'S U.S.-BASED FRONT LINE WORKFORCE Source text: bit.ly/2BoRhBT Further company coverage: