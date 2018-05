May 18 (Reuters) - PepsiCo Inc:

* PEPSICO, INC. TO WITHDRAW CHICAGO STOCK EXCHANGE LISTING; RETAINS NASDAQ LISTING

* PEPSICO INC - COMMON STOCK WITHDRAWAL FROM CHICAGO STOCK EXCHANGE IS EXPECTED TO BE EFFECTIVE WITHIN NEXT MONTH

* PEPSICO INC - HAS DECIDED TO WITHDRAW ITS LISTING FROM CHICAGO STOCK EXCHANGE TO ELIMINATE COSTS INHERENT WITH DUAL LISTINGS