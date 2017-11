Nov 14 (Reuters) - Pepsico Inc

* PepsiCo says on Nov 14, co’s unit intends to redeem all 500 outstanding shares of 5.90% cumulative preferred stock, Series A at price of $100,721.11‍​

* PepsiCo says redemption date for preferred stock will be Dec 29 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2zJaz1Z) Further company coverage: