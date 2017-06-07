BRIEF-PeptiDream announces completion of technology transfer of Peptide Discovery Platform System to Lilly

June 7(Reuters) - PeptiDream Inc

* Says it completes the technology transfer of the Peptide Discovery Platform System (PDPS) to US-based Eli Lilly and Company

* Under the terms of the technology license agreement entered into by the parties in March 2016, the co will receive a milestone payment, and is eligible to receive development milestones and royalties on future sales of products that arise from use of the PDPS technology

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/puW3EO

