2 months ago
BRIEF-PeptiDream announces completion of technology transfer of Peptide Discovery Platform System to Lilly
#Healthcare
June 7, 2017 / 8:08 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-PeptiDream announces completion of technology transfer of Peptide Discovery Platform System to Lilly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7(Reuters) - PeptiDream Inc

* Says it completes the technology transfer of the Peptide Discovery Platform System (PDPS) to US-based Eli Lilly and Company

* Under the terms of the technology license agreement entered into by the parties in March 2016, the co will receive a milestone payment, and is eligible to receive development milestones and royalties on future sales of products that arise from use of the PDPS technology

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/puW3EO

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

