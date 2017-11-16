BRIEF-PeptiDream announces discovery collaboration agreement with Bayer AG

Nov 16 (Reuters) - PeptiDream Inc

* Says it announced today that it has entered into a multi-target discovery collaboration with Germany-based Bayer AG

* Under the terms of the agreement, it would receive an undisclosed upfront payment and research funding and is eligible to receive preclinical, clinical, and commercialization milestone payments potentially totaling up to $1.11 billion (124.5 billion yen)

* In addition, it is eligible to receive royalties on sales of any products that arise from the collaboration

