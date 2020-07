July 7 (Reuters) - Peptonic Medical AB:

* EXERCISES CALL OPTION TO ACQUIRE REMAINING SHARES IN LUNE GROUP OY

* BOARD INTENDS TO RESOLVE ON A SHARE ISSUE AGAINST PAYMENT IN KIND OF APPROX. 12.5 MSEK.

* PEPTONIC MEDICAL-BOARD INTENDS TO RESOLVE ON ISSUE OF 7442774 NEW SHARES AGAINST PAYMENT IN KIND TO SELLERS, SUBJECT TO SUBSEQUENT APPROVAL